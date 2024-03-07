Makosoi leads ACS inter-house

Makosoi is currently leading the medal tally at the Adi Cakobau School inter-house athletics meet, currently underway at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The house has collected 7 gold, 5 silver and 17 bronze medals so far.

Defending champions Lagakali are currently in second spot with 5 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze medals.

Article continues after advertisement

Kakala house are in third with 4 gold, 6 silver and 7 bronze followed by Uci in fourth with 3 gold, 5 silver and 2 bronze.

The 100 and 200 metres finals and relay events are yet to be completed while 12 field events will be held this afternoon.