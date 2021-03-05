Home

Athletics

Macuata Zone 2 continues today

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
March 12, 2021 6:00 am

A total of close to 350 athletes are taking part in the Macuata Zone 2 athletics competition held at the Labasa Muslim College ground.

Athletics Association President Sheik Mohammed Iqbal says the two-day event will see seven schools participate and compete for a chance to be crowned the Zone champions.

Iqbal says all the field events, as well as the heats for the 100m event, 200m, 400m, and the finals for the 1,500 meters, were completed yesterday.
Track events will dominate the day today.

“In our zone, we have about nine schools but due to the challenges that Vanua Levu faced one was the TC and the other was TC Ana – some of the schools didn’t want to have this (competition). Seven schools, their principals gave the association the green light to hold this competition so that we can forget all the challenges that we faced.”

The Association hopes to draw more crowd on the final day of the competition today.

