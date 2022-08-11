Lomary opts for rugby over Fiji Finals

Under-18 Coach Josua Tawake says taking part in the Raluve Cup is a good platform for young girls.

While many schools are preparing for the Coca-Cola Games, some have pulled out.

One of them is Lomary Secondary School which has opted to focus on rugby as they’re taking part in the Vodafone Deans and the Weetbix Raluve competition for girls.

“This year we are going into the dimension thinking that we got the material, to showcase in his sport, rugby, and we know that our girls are also competitive to try and find their positions in the national jumper.”

Even Athletics Fiji officials are wary that they’ll lose more of their athletes to rugby.

Association President and Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association Secretary Vuli Waqa says as anticipated, they’re expecting fewer athletes at the Fiji Finals this year.

“A lot of people go out of here not the fun of it but because it is a team sport, while track and field is an individual sport. If you are caught being the last athlete, you are caught alone. While in rugby you play as a team, and it makes all that easier to move there.”

The Lomary Under-18 girls’ team started its Raluve campaign on a high note beating Nasinu Seconday School 17-5 last week.

The competition continues this weekend while the Coca-Games starts next Thursday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.