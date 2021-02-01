LMS sprinter wants to make family proud

Lelean Memorial School sprinter Anare Sailo will be out to make his presence felt at the 2021 Coca Cola Games competition.

Sailo is one of the favorites in the senior boy’s 100 metres event after dominating the Triple N Zone last month.

Scooping the 100 and 200 metres during the Triple N Zone has been a revelation for Anare Sailo as he prepares for the Fiji Finals.

Sailo says maintaining discipline and staying focused is the key to a good run.

“After the Triple N Zone I have regained my discipline. I have been more attentive in training and I have seen the improvement now from Triple N.”

He adds he is not worried about the times set by his competitors, but will be out to do his best.

“Right now I am not really looking at their speed or their time, I am just focusing on myself and try to get everything right. When Cokes day come I will try and get what I want this year.”

Other favorites in the senior 100m include Natabua High School senior boy’s sprinter Josevata Rasoi, and Suva Grammar School’s Tevita Sokiveta.

The Coca-Cola Games is from the 22nd to the 24th of this month at ANZ Stadium in Suva.