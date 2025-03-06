Live coverage to fuel not faze athletes

[Photo: Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association President Marika Uluinaceva]

Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association President Marika Uluinaceva believes the live coverage of the Fiji Finals will not add pressure but rather motivate the athletes during the three days of intense competition.

This comes after the partnership signing yesterday between the FSSAA and the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation to broadcast the Fiji Finals and Zone competitions live.

Uluinaceva states that these are exciting times for young athletes, as they now have the opportunity to be seen not only by people across the country from the comfort of their homes but also by old scholars and family members residing overseas.

“It will allow them to prepare more effectively, knowing that the nationwide exposure gives all of Fiji the opportunity to watch the game.”

The National Championship Coca-Cola Games Competition will be held on the 24 to the 26 of April at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

