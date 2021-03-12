Koto leaps for gold

Former Penang Sangam student Hao’faga Koto made waves in the Suva Zone 1 junior boy’s long jump event.

Now representing Dudley High School, Koto claimed the first place with a jump of 1.50m.

While the 1.80m record set in 2019 by Isikeli Waqa who also represented Dudley High remain unbroken, Koto says he is grateful to achieve another personal best.

He says competing in the Suva Zone 1 for the first time has been very challenging and has unlocked new potential for him.

Now looking towards the Fiji Finals, the Lau youngster hopes to go down in history as one of the record holders in the country’s biggest athletics meet.