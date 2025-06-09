Karan to debut at World Athletics Championships this Sunday

[file photo]

Fiji’s triple Pacific Games gold medalist Yeshnil Karan will make his World Athletics Championships debut in the 1500m this Sunday in Tokyo, Japan.

Based in Tavua, Karan has balanced long hours on his family farm with training on the Tavua College grounds or even along busy highways, all without a proper track.

Flooding during the rainy season has made training even harder, but he continues to improve.

Despite these obstacles, Karan has set multiple national records this year in the 10,000m, 5000m, and half marathon.

The birth of his second child also required him to train alone for weeks before rejoining elite training camps in Australia.

Karan’s main goal is to run a personal best in the 1500m and continue to build momentum on the international stage.

He is also eager to learn from some of the world’s best middle-distance runners at the competition, including Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Peter Bol, and the Kenyan athletes who set the global standard.

