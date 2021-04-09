Gede sister’s running for late mom

Adi Maopa Secondary School’s long-distance runners Vilimaina Sakulavou and Milise Tikoyawa took up athletics for their late mother, Yabaki Veitokiyaki who was also an athlete during her time.

After losing their mum at a very young age, the two sisters took it upon themselves to carry on their mother’s legacy.

Sakulavou says they’ve always had each other’s back, and now are hoping to do one better and win for mum.

“My mum had cancer and I didn’t know I was going to lose my mum at that age.”

With the support from friends and family back in Vanua Balavu, the sisters had to look for other avenues to raise funds for their trip to Suva.

“We used to sell fish and do other stuff that can be sold out from the villages. Like doing the broomstick and selling the oil.”

Sakulavou adds they are grateful to their step-mother who stepped up to take care of them.

Despite these challenges, Vilimaina and Milise are hopeful they will be out to stamp their mark come the Mairtime Zone next Monday.

The Lau-based school will be fielding around 20 athletes at the Fiji Finals.