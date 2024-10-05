Fiji Primary Schools athletics returns to the capital

[Source: Fiji Primary Schools' Athletics/ Facebook]

The Fiji Primary Schools Athletics Association is set to host another thrilling national championship this year.

Scheduled for November 28-29 at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, the event will feature 142 races and heats over two days.

Schools from Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa, and other districts, as well as participants from Wallis and Futuna, will take part in the championship.

“We’re excited to bring this event back. The competition started in the 1980s for Suva schools and has since expanded, with the western schools joining in 1986. This year, we’re anticipating a fantastic turnout.”

The championship will include both individual and relay events for boys and girls in the U9 to U14 categories.

The Fiji Sports Commission and Athletics Fiji will train officials to ensure smooth event management.