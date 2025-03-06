Fiji Finals athletes are fortunate says Kaloumaira

[Photo: Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association President Marika Uluinaceva (left) & Fijian Broadcasting Corporation board chair Isoa Kaloumaira (right)]

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation board chair Isoa Kaloumaira believes that young athletes are fortunate to have their events displayed on live television.

He said this during the MOU signing between FBC and the Fiji Secondary School Athletics Association yesterday, where it was agreed to show the Zone competitions and the three-day Fiji Finals live on FBC Sports.

Kaloumaira reminisced about when he was a young athlete, and said athletes nowadays were privileged in being able to showcase their talents on national television.

“For most of us sitting around here, we did go through this but that was before all these things came on board – we were in the early days so student nowadays are quite fortunate and this coverage is good. We understand that FBC has got the widest coverage in the country its also through television, radio and digital media so not only here in Fiji but it will be for the diaspora all over the world.”

He adds that this is a special partnership, considering that both organizations are celebrating anniversaries this year.

The FSSAA celebrates its 50th, while FBC celebrates its 70th.

Kaloumaira is calling on old scholars around the world to be a part of this special occasion and offer their full support, no matter where they are, as they have the option to tune in from the comfort of their homes.

The National Championship Coca-Cola Games Competition will be held from the 24th to the 26th of April at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

