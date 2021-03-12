Daudravuni dedicates win to late mum

It was an emotional win for Suva Zone 1 blue ribbon champion Joshua Daudravuni of Ratu Sukuna Memorial School after bagging gold in the 100metre final yesterday.

The former Ratu Kadavulevu School student dedicated the win to his late mother who passed away in 2018.

Daudravuni ran a time of 11.23 seconds at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The Rewa native says winning his first gold medal without his mother by his side to cheer him on was a painful experience for him.

“My mother passed away in 2018 so she is my inspiration. I attended RKS as well as my uncle.”

The 18-year-old says his late mum has been his source of motivation throughout every aspect of his life.

Daudravuni will savour the moment, but this is not the end for him as he prepares for the next leg, the Coca Cola Games.

The Fiji Finals will be held on the 22nd to the 24th of next month at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.