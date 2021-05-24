Home

Athletics

Schools athletics is back

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 22, 2022 1:30 pm
COKE GAMES RETURN AFTER TWO YEARS [FILE PHOTO]

The Coca Cola Games is back after a lapse of two years.

The Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association has been given the green light from the Ministry of Education to host Fiji’s largest athletics competition today.

FSSAA President Marika Uluinaceva says this has been a long wait and they’re happy to receive this good news.

Article continues after advertisement

“After the pandemic, the Coca Cola brings back normalcy, once you start with the Coca Cola everything will be back to normal and students will be back in school also. They will not only be going to school to learn but also for the Coke Games. We have been waiting patiently for Government and we are very grateful and thankful.”

He adds logistics of the games is still being sorted out, but they want to get zone competitions underway first.

“The times of preparation is shorter, even though everybody is looking forward, we have to adjust to a few things but we will be ready before the games.”

He says the games will likely be held at the end of this school term.

