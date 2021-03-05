Changes made to Triple ‘N’ Zone

Athletes and fans have been eagerly awaiting for the Triple N zone which begins today at the ANZ Stadium.

The first event will see athletes from the 17 participating schools in the Nasinu, Nausori and Naitasiri area compete in the 3000m open grade.

Meet Director Alivereti Tawake says while there’s much excitement for the return of the zone, athletes, spectators and officials should expect some changes.

“We will run the 1500m in all grades. In previous years this used to be an open girl’s event but this year we’ll run the event beginning from the sub-junior to the senior girls.”

These changes also include complying with all COVID-19 protocols which includes temperature check at any point of entry and mandatory hand sanitizers.

Tawake says new rules have also been imposed on technical officials.

“Now they will have to come out of the event sites. They cannot have their lunch at the event site but strictly on areas that are designated for them.”

The Triple ‘N’ Zone starts today at 3.30pm with the 3000m event.

The other events will commence tomorrow at the ANZ Stadium from 9pm.

You can watch all action on Friday LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.