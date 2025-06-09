Busy year for Athletics Fiji

Athletics Fiji has officially released its 2026 Competition Calendar, marking the beginning of what promises to be an exciting and pivotal year for the sport nationwide.

The season will get underway next Saturday, with the first sanctioned competition to be held at the HFC Bank Stadium, providing athletes, coaches, and officials an early opportunity to test form and set the tone for the months ahead.

Fiji is preparing for a demanding international calendar and central to this will be the 2026 Oceania Championships in Darwin, Australia, with the national team expected to be named by the end of February.

Selection events over the coming weeks will be critical as athletes strive to meet qualifying standards and stake their claim for national representation.

Beyond Oceania, the year also features major global events, including the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, the World Athletics U20 Championships in Oregon, and the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar.

Domestically, the calendar remains equally strong with the Fiji Secondary Schools’ Coca-Cola Championships, scheduled for late April, and will conclude with the Primary Schools’ Championships.

Athletics Fiji will be using the 2026 season to deliberately build momentum towards the 2027 Pacific Games in Tahiti.

