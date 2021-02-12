Buliruarua aims for gold at 2021 Cokes

Alexander Buliruarua will be an athlete to watch on tracks in years to come.

The Dudley High School student was aiming for gold in last year’s Coca-Cola Games but his hopes dashed after the games were canceled.

Clocking a personal best of 11 seconds in the Suva Zone 100m sub-junior race last year, Buliruarua is one of the top contenders in the junior division this year.

Buliruarua says he wants to prove himself in the junior boys 100 metres and 200m race.

“I want to prove my time, speed and my strength, I thank the Lord for giving me the strength to finish this inter-house.”

The Vaturova, Cakaudrove native says he wants to have a taste of his first Coke Games in April, and winning gold would be a plus.

“I didn’t win the gold but I want to win the Cokes and I will try to get through to the Olympics.”

Dudley High finished second in the Suva Zone one division and fourth in the girl’s grade last year.