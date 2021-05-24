Home

Athletics

‘Bau Bullet’ hopes for international competition

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 8, 2022 11:00 am
Pacific Sprint King Banuve Tabakaucoro. [File Photo]

Pacific Sprint King Banuve Tabakaucoro is in need of elite competition overseas to prime him for the upcoming Pacific Mini Games.

Tabakaucoro’s has been competing in Athletics Fiji’s weekly competition, but the Bau man says he’ll only get better if he runs against athletes faster than him.

He says this is the only way he’ll be able to better gauge his true progress.

Article continues after advertisement

“Right now I need to go to Australia because we runners there that are running at my speed, you know I need people that are running a lot faster so I can improve myself. So, right now it’s just basically just to get there and compete with them”

Plans are set for Tabakaucoro to travel to Australia but nothing is confirmed at the moment by Athletics Fiji or FASANOC.

He says while he waits, he will continue to work on what he needs to do for now and that is to stay in shape.

Tabakaucoro is the only runner from Athletics Fiji confirmed for the June Mini Games so far.

