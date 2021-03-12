Home

Athletics

Batiki creates upset at Lautoka Zone

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 19, 2021 10:27 am

The first gold medal of the day was secured by Ba Provincial School after sub-junior girls athlete Mereani Batiki created an upset in the 1500m race.

Batiki clocked 5 minutes and 45 seconds to secure first place at the Lautoka Zone at Churchill Park.

Batiki made a surprise run past Yasawa High Schools Luisa Tuibua who was initially leading in the last 300metres.

Tuibua flocked 5 minutes and 46 seconds while in third place is Bernadette Valeturu of Muaira Methodist College who ran 6 minutes and 17 seconds.

