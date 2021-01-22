Athletics Fiji starts 2021 season today

Athletics Fiji will welcome its athletes into the New Year and kicking off the season with the Fiji Summer Series competition today.

Coach and Athletics Fiji official Antonio Raboiliku says this competition is mainly a refresher for those athletes who are just coming out of the festive season.

Raboiliku says with a number of local competitions lined up for the year, the association wants to get the athletes fit and into the competition mode.

“We have club competition and in the past months there has been an increase not only in senior athletes but junior athletes starting from the under 8 and open grade and so far it has been going well”

He says the competition will also give a chance for the Olympic hopefuls Eugene Volmer and Banuve Tabukaucoro to see where they are at.

The competition will be held at the ANZ Stadium in Suva starting with the 1500 meters, Shot put and long jump events.