Athletics Fiji season ends on a high

Athletics Fiji is encouraged by the influx of athletes as they wrap up the 2022 season.

National coach and Development Officer Albert Miller says the athlete’s persistence really showed this year and they are hoping it’ll continue into 2023.

Miller says there are a few issues they hope will be rectified in the new season.

“We’re still struggling with the women, especially we have across the board but I think once, the New Year starts, 2023 we will be okay.”

Athletics Fiji has a busy year ahead as they gear up for the Pacific Games and other regional events next year 2023.