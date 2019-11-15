Athletics Fiji mindful of new norm

Resuming competitions is not the main priority at the moment for Athletics Fiji.

Athletics was one of the 14 sports certified by government last week after meeting the requirements under the Safe Sports Fiji guidelines.

While there was not much action earlier this year and with a number of competitions being cancelled or postponed, Athletics Fiji Vice President Joji Liga says they have to be mindful of the new norm.

“With competitions there are strict guidelines with the use of facilities how spectators and athletes and technical officials go into the facilities. We talk about clearing people before they go in to participate. All those are contained in our guidelines so every area in the competition is covered under those guidelines.”

Liga adds training continues for athletes like Mustafa Fall, Banuve Tabakaucoro and Eugene Volmer, the three who are vying for the Olympic Spot for Tokyo, Japan.