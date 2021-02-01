ACS up the ante for Coke Games prep

Defending Coca Cola Games girls champions Adi Cakobau School has upped the ante in terms of preparations for the Fiji Finals.

With only two weeks remaining, the girls from Sawani are aware of what is at stake.

Team Coach Antonio Raboiliku says looking at the number of records broken during the zone competitions, it will be harder to defend their title this year.

Raboiliku adds the team is being monitored and they will need to get in line with the program that is in place.

“We are just trying our best to level up to the standard that has been put by other schools. So far most of the schools have broken records that is a big challenge for us. What we are trying to do now is making sure that we keep to our program and we look after our athletes well because we are two weeks away from competition.”

Adi Cakobau School has been the Coca-Cola Games Girls champion since 2017.

Meanwhile the Coke Games will begin from the 22nd to the 24th of April at ANZ Stadium in Suva.