ACS and Lelean lead at Triple N Zone

Adi Cakobau School is currently dominating in the girls division at the Triple ‘N’ Zone meet today.

The Lilians have bagged 10 gold, 13 silver and 6 bronze medals.

Naitasiri Secondary School is currently in second place with 2 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals.

In third place is Wainimala Secondary School with 2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze medal.

Lelean Memorial School currently tops the boys table with 3 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals

Wainimala Secondary School is in second place with 2 gold and 4 silver.

In third place is Davuilevu Methodist High School with 2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze medal.