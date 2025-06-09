33 in Team Fiji’s preliminary Commonwealth Games athletics squad

[Source: Athletics Fiji]

Athletics Fiji has taken a major step towards the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow with the release of its official Team Fiji selection criteria and a preliminary long list of athletes.

The announcement provides much-needed clarity for athletes, coaches and stakeholders as preparations begin to intensify ahead of the Games, which will be held in Scotland from 23 July to 2 August 2026.

Alongside the criteria, Athletics Fiji has identified a group of athletes who have shown strong performances, potential and commitment during the current qualification period.

While inclusion on the long list does not guarantee final selection, it signals that those athletes are firmly in contention and will be closely monitored as the qualification window progresses.

The selection criteria outline the required qualification standards, performance benchmarks, qualifying period, selection trials and nomination process for Team Fiji.

Athletics Fiji says the framework was developed in consultation with national coaches, technical officials and key stakeholders to ensure a fair, transparent and merit-based process aligned with international best practice.

Athletes and coaches are being encouraged to carefully review the criteria and long list, and to plan their training and competition schedules strategically as they build towards one of the biggest stages in international sport.

The full selection criteria and preliminary long list are available on the Athletics Fiji website.

