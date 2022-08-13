2021 Cokes tickets reimbursed

The Fiji Secondary School Athletics Association has already reimbursed close to $100,000 worth of 2021 Coca Cola games tickets.

Association secretary Vuli Waqa says they have been expecting the public to return the tickets they bought last year.

Waqa says the association office along McGregor road is still open for Fijians who want to reimburse their tickets.

“But our first priority is to ensure that they do come with their receipts and at the same time most of them have lost their receipts, we ask them to bring your tickets and then we’ll verify that against our receipts and if your name is there and have the right ID we will certainly reimburse their expenses”

Meanwhile, fans can start purchasing grandstand tickets for the Coca-Cola Games.

The tickets can be bought from the Games headquarters along McGregor Road for $45 for the three days from the 18th to 20th of this month.

Spectators and supporters can purchase embankment tickets for $12 and ground for $10.

Embankment and ground tickets will be sold at the gates.

The Coke Games starts next Thursday until Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

It returns after a lapse of three years with Ratu Kadavulevu School and Adi Cakobau School as defending champions.

You can watch all the action on FBC Sports channel.