Army receives $15k boost ahead of Sukuna Bowl

Total Energies has reaffirmed its commitment to the Fijian community, backing the Republic of Fiji Military Forces with a $15,000 sponsorship for this year’s Ratu Sukuna Bowl.

At the official handover today, Total Energies Managing Director Bhavna Samel says that the partnership deepens the company’s longstanding relationship with Fiji.

The sponsorship reflects not only support for the games but also Total Energies’ dedication to fostering unity and growth across Fijian communities.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our continued partnership with you is just a reflection of our closeness to Fijians. Total Energies wants to do more for Fijians. We’re here, we’ve been here for long, and we are here to stay.”

Samel added that the company is committed to enhancing the lives of Fijians, whether through innovative products like Excellium Plus, which improves fuel efficiency, or through active engagement in cultural events.

She expressed excitement about attending the Ratu Sukuna Bowl, which she described as an inspiring event that embodies teamwork, competitive spirit, and community pride.