Another win for Fiji Open Chess Team

[Photo: Fiji Chess Federation / Facebook]

Fiji’s Open Chess Team has recorded another win at the 44th World Chess Olympiad that is currently under way in Chennai, India.

The Team which consists of five international debutantes beat the Saint Vincent & The Grenadines 3-1 today.

The Fiji Open Team found form when Board 2 Avinesh Nadan steamrolled over the defense of Brian S Cottle, Board 3 Candidate Master (CM) Ronald Terubea accurately played his endgame to beat Ugur Mentes and Board 4 17-year old Rudr Prasad continued his winning streak by defeating James U Schnieder with fiery tactics.

Open Team Captain Goru Arvind says despite having only a few weekends to train for the World Chess Olympiad, Fiji’s new Open Team has managed well to find form in the event.

Board 4 Rudr Prasad of Jai Narayan College is on track to achieve a 65 per cent win ratio to earn a Provisional FIDE Master (FM) title in the tournament.

Fiji’s Women’s team is also performing respectfully with Board 3 Cydel Kabrina Terubea and Board 4 15-year old Tanvi Prasad of Jai Narayan College in a good position to earn Provisional Women’s Candidate Master (WCM) titles.

Team Fiji remains in high spirits and hopes to return home with further positive results before wrapping up in India.

The next World Chess Olympiad is tentatively scheduled at Budapest in Hungary for 2024.