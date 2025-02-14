A dream debut against familiar faces for Saumaisue

Judah Saumaisue during Brumbies Captain Run at the HFC Bank Stadium this morning

For Judah Saumaisue, the prospect of making his Super Rugby Pacific de-but tomorrow is surreal.

The former Fiji and Fijian Drua under 20 player is set to make his Super Rugby debut for the Brumbies in Fiji—against none other than the Drua themselves.

It’s a moment he has always dreamed of, but seeing his name on the squad list still felt unbelievable.

“When I saw my name on the screen, I couldn’t believe it. This is a de-but that a boy like me can only dream of—playing in Fiji, against the Fijian Drua. So yeah, it’s a dream.”

Adding to the excitement, Saumaisue will potentially face several familiar faces.

Having played alongside Mesake Vocevoce, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Motikiai Murray, Breyton Legge, Kavaia Tagivetaua, and Sikeli Basiyalo at the U20 level, the matchup feels more like a reunion.

Now, just a day away from the big match, Saumaisue is focused on seizing the opportunity.

If given the chance to step onto the field, he knows it won’t just be another game—it will be the realization of a lifelong ambition.

The match between the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Brumbies kicks off at 3.35pm tomorrow and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.