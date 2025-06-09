2026 a big year for Weightlifting Fiji

[FILE]

Weightlifting Fiji is gearing up for a crucial year ahead, with a major international test awaiting the national squad in April when they compete at the World Cup in Samoa.

The event will carry added significance, as the Commonwealth Championships and Oceania Championships will be staged concurrently, making it the final qualifying opportunity for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Head coach Henry Elder says the stacked schedule presents both a challenge and an opportunity for Fiji’s lifters.

“For next year, we’ve got a big year planned. The first major competition for us is in April; that’s the World Cup in Samoa. At the same time, they will be running the Commonwealth Championships and also the Oceania Championships concurrently. That’s a big event for us, and it’s the final qualifiers for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.”

Elder is hopeful Fiji can secure multiple spots for the Games, with qualification standards set high across the Commonwealth.

“Hopefully, we’ll get probably about six athletes to qualify for those Games. For weightlifting, we have to qualify in the top eight to qualify outright, top eight in the Commonwealth.”

With preparations already underway, the coach remains confident his athletes can rise to the occasion.

