14-year-old surfer eyes Olympics

Korotogo Boardriders surfer Keisha Wakeham dominated the Surfing Fiji Awards night, taking out top honors.

The 14-year-old racked up 8,200 points in the open category during a series of competition last year beating her brother Kalani Wakeham.

She says despite a few obstacles, she never lost sight of her plan.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think it’s a huge thing for me going against the boys and taking weeks to go through the competition and be consistent it’s really amazing just to win the whole event.”

The 2019 Queen of Cloudbreak says this year she will work even harder to achieve her ultimate goal and participate in the Olympics.

“Well my plans are just to try and improve on my surfing, get barrels and catch bigger waves. Just improve on my training and school also.”

In the U14 grade, Wakeham also finished first with 5,900 points.

The Sigatoka Andhra College student has been surfing for the past eight years.