Youths to front court for alleged theft

Two youths who have been charged for their involvement in the theft of a motor vehicle from Waituri, Nausori, will be produced at the Nausori Magistrates Court today.

The alleged incident occurred last week, when a 36-year-old owner of the vehicle discovered his car missing.

According to the police, the owner woke up on Saturday morning and reported the matter to the police.

Article continues after advertisement

On Sunday, the Eastern Division task force recovered the stolen vehicle near Korovou in Tailevu.

The two accused persons, who also reside in Waituri, have since been charged.

The 19-year-old has been charged with one count of theft and one count of damaging property, while the 21-year-old has been charged with one count of theft.