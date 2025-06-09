Youth urged to engage in local government elections

Young people in Fiji are being urged to learn more about municipal governance and engage in the upcoming Local Government Elections scheduled for September.

Local Government Elections Chair Seema Sharma say many youths, particularly first-time voters, may not be familiar with the role of municipal councils or the services they provide to communities.

“The youth obviously is something very new for them, especially the first-time voters this year around who’ve never voted in a local government election. They have to understand what their councils are, what kind of service they provide, and how they can also become part of those councils because you need to understand how development takes place in those councils.”

She highlights that local government elections differ from national elections, as councillors are elected to represent specific wards within municipal boundaries, allowing residents to raise concerns that directly affect their neighbourhoods.

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Additionally, Sharma explains that with a 21-year gap since the last municipal elections, about 141 councillors are expected to be elected across municipalities nationwide.

“So the youth need to be able to come up and say yes I want to contribute either by voting or being part of that council.”

Officials are encouraging eligible voters to register and participate in the election process, noting that youth involvement is crucial in strengthening community representation and local decision-making.

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