Youth reap fruit of hard work

The youth of Naitutu Village in Tailevu celebrated a milestone after they reaped the fruit of their hard work with the first yaqona harvest.

Speaking at the celebration of the harvest, Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiasi Ditoka encouraged the youth to persevere amid any adversity in their endeavour to improve their livelihood.

Ditoka says the act demonstrates that there is wealth within natural resources.

“We really admire the effort displayed by the youth, as they strive to generate income to support their families and communities. As landowners, you are rich with natural resources; utilize them wisely to empower your lives.”

The Minister also reminded the youth to promote inclusivity in their initiatives, with the inclusion of the marginalized, especially girls and women in society.

45 youth are part of the club in Naitutu Village in the Province of Tailevu.