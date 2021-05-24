Youth group protect coastline from erosion

Over the last decade, the young men of Kiobo Village in Kubulau, Bua have witnessed the ever-increasing impacts of climate change around them.

The repeated pounding of waves on the shoreline and the force of hurricanes and cyclones have eroded their land and reshaped their coastline.

They have now taken matters into their own hands, fighting the effects of rising sea levels.

Youth Group Leader, Ratu Amena Vakawaletabua says they can’t just stand around and see their village get eaten away by the rising sea waters.

About 20 youths have banded together and started building a seawall with their own resources.

They are using rocks and boulders they can find, to build whatever they can while they seek funding.

Ratu Amena estimates that it will cost almost $50,000 to build the 500 metre long seawall.

Kiobo Village Headman Timoci Tuiwainunu says they have lived by sea all their lives and are dependent on it for their livelihood.

He says sea level rise is affecting their lives.

The project has been largely commended by villagers as it protects their environment, enhances economic benefits and builds resilience.