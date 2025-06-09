Young voices call for real drug solutions

Lusiana Ravutu and Amenatave Vadro.

Young people are urging the government to prioritize funding for impactful drug awareness education and expand support systems into rural communities.

Lusiana Ravutu from Naitasiri: as the drug crisis continues to affect young people across the country, more targeted action is needed beyond just awareness.

She says while awareness is being carried out in urban centers, more needs to be done in rural communities for wider reach to younger populations.

“Everything we do now starts from home. Even parents are using children to carry drugs and pass them to others. So the government needs to help this generation to teach children to say no.”

Ravutu adds that young people need to find their purpose, as drug use not only harms their health but also exposes them to dangerous practices such as bluetoothing, which can be fatal.

Another youth from Kadavu, Amenatave Vadro, is calling for stronger border control to stop the entry of illicit drugs into the country.

He says drugs are having a serious impact on Fijians, especially the youth, with many now seen roaming the streets in a disturbed state due to substance abuse.

Vadro adds that urgent action is needed to stop these harmful substances from reaching communities, as they are destroying the lives of many young people across Fiji.

The youths are hopeful that tomorrow’s budget will include stronger commitments to drug education, support services, and grassroots outreach.





