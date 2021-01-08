Young Fijians are stepping up: Kumar

The Government will work to ensure that communities and stakeholders join forces for a quick recovery from the recent Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

Minister for Youth Parveen Kumar says many Fijians are still recovering from the extreme challenges last year brought by a pandemic and Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

While handing over farming assistance to three youth clubs at Tataiya Memorial School in Ra, Kumar says many young Fijians are stepping forward and applying for the grant assistance

He adds the young Fijians have chosen to take this pathway instead of straying to other pathways of drugs and illegal activities.

The assistance comprised of necessities needed for farming such as vegetable seedlings, farming tools, water pumps, and funding for land preparation.