Yoga pushes back against Fiji’s health crisis

[Source: Ministry of Finance, Fiji]

Yoga is more than movement; it is a response to rising stress, poor mental health, and inactivity in Fiji and beyond.

Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad delivered the said message today during the commemoration of the 11th International Day of Yoga in Suva.

He states that yoga offers a low-cost, non-invasive way to improve physical and mental health, calling it one of the simplest and most inclusive wellness tools available.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Ministry of Finance, Fiji]

“One of the greatest strengths of yoga is its simplicity and accessibility. It requires no expensive equipment or facilities. It is non-invasive, low-cost, and inclusive, making it ideal for individuals of all ages, backgrounds, and fitness levels.”

Its strength, according to Prof Prasad, lies in its ability to reach people of all ages, incomes, and fitness levels without the need for fancy gear or facilities.



[Source: Ministry of Finance, Fiji]

This year’s theme, Yoga for One Earth, One Health, highlights the link between personal wellbeing and care for the planet.

Prof Prasad said yoga encourages mindful, sustainable living values that align with Fiji’s culture and duty to protect nature.

He also acknowledged the Indo-Fijian community for introducing yoga to Fiji, calling it a symbol of unity and peace.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.