Years of neglect fuels drug crisis: Volatabu

The issue of drug crisis cannot be swept under the carpet anymore, says Drug Free World Fiji Founder Kalesi Volatabu.

Volatabu, whose organization has worked tirelessly without consistent funding, expressed frustration at the lack of political will to implement tangible solutions.

She says they had made several recommendations in 2019 however nothing was done.

“We absolutely did not do anything, if anything we exacerbate this thing, this demon, this beast, we actually fed this beast and it is actually gone literally out of chaos.”

Her comment follows after Opposition leader Inia Seruiratu’s admission of their negligence in addressing the drug crisis by rejecting key legislative proposals while in government.

These include motions for the establishment of a Narcotics Bureau, the Child Care and Protection Bill, the Child Justice Bill, and the Pharmaceutical Bill.

Volatabu says they had five years of discussion with no action.

“We can’t keep talking, the time of talking that was five years ago, that was it. We had five years of this talking and no action.”

In a press conference last week, Seruiratu stated that they could have taken more decisive action.

However, he has pledged to push for change in the coming year.

He says that his team will revisit the Pharmaceutical Bill and push for the review of the Police Act, which he believes are essential steps towards creating a safer Fiji.