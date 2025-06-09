Nic Cage as Spider-Noir

source: ABC

A show about a seemingly peaceful neighbourhood stuck in a previous era’s aesthetics while multi-limbed monsters lurk in the background? No, Netflix isn’t rebooting Stranger Things already; this is the rap sheet for the streamer’s new sci-fi series The Boroughs.

After losing his wife, aging curmudgeon Sam (Alfred Molina) is shipped off to The Boroughs by his exasperated family to enjoy his remaining years playing sun-drenched golf. Except Sam doesn’t like golf that much, and after a horrifying encounter with something monstrous lurking at the end of the cul-de-sac, he rallies other disgruntled residents to get to the bottom of the possibly dangerous mystery.

The Duffer Brothers might be headlined but The Boroughs’s sci-fi-fantasy pedigree runs deep; creators Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews are the duo behind Netflix’s Dark Crystal reboot which was cancelled after a single season, despite glowing reviews.

Combo that with an A-list cast including Geena Davis and Bill Pullman and you’ve got one enjoyable monster mash.