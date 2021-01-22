Worshippers denied entry into church

Families that turned up for Sunday service at the Victory Assemblies of God Church in Makoi, Nausori were locked out this morning.

The church has been embroiled in a dispute over the pastor Ami Chand whom worshippers claim is verbally abusive.

Worshipper Sarita Raj claims about 60 people were told by officials from the AOG Head Office that they were not allowed inside the premises.

[Worshipper Sarita Raj]

“We were not allowed to go in. We were praying outside but they stopped us. We also got wet while praying outside.”

Churchgoers took videos on their mobile phones showing officials from the AOG Head Office preventing them from entering.

Most of them waited for about three hours, even though Sunday service was to begin at 10am.

Church Pastor Ami Chand who is at the centre of the dispute was not at the present today.

FBC News has attempted to speak with AOG Church executives on numerous occasions only to be told that no comments will be made.