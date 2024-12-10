World Human Rights Day march through Suva today

Hundreds of people are expected to march through the Capital City this morning to mark World Human Rights Day.

The NGO Coalition on Human Rights has been granted a permit for the march which will begin at 10 from the Suva Flea Market and continue along Rodwell Road, Usher Street, Thomson St, Scott Street, Victoria Parade and Constitutional Avenue, where participants will disperse in front of Parliament.

According to Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre coordinator and NGO Coalition on Human Rights chair Shamima Ali, there are a number of conditions attached to the permit.

These include – the public procession be held only at the places mentioned in the permit, the procession not be held before or after today and the maximum number of people involved in the march should not exceed 500.

The conditions also state that the march focuses only on World Human Rights Day, that no banners or slogans regarding Palestine, Israel, Kanak, or West Papua issues be included in the gathering and procession, and that hailers, banners, placards, tambourines, whistles, and flags will be allowed in the public procession.

The conditions also state that no offensive weapons, objects (including sticks) that may create alarm and cause injuries shall be carried by any member during the public procession, and that the event organizers are to confine their activities to the objectives of the event and to abstain from remarks or words uttered which can be defamatory, inciting or provoking.

The march will coincide with an exhibition and rally at the Suva Bowling Club from 10am to 4pm.