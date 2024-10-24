World Bank VP assures support for Fiji's development

[Source: Ministry of Finance, Fiji / Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad met with World Bank Vice President for the East Asia and Pacific region, Manuella Ferro, on the sidelines of the 2024 IMF/World Bank Group Annual Meetings.

Discussions focused on key government priorities outlined in the National Development Plan, including improving health service delivery, supporting quality education, building climate-resilient infrastructure, and enhancing overall standards of living.

Ferro assured the bank’s support in collaborating with the Government of Australia and the Asian Development Bank to advance the redevelopment of CWM Hospital.

Attention will also be directed toward addressing the current public health emergency through increased investments in primary health care facilities across the country, along with nationwide awareness and response efforts.

Ferro commended Fiji for its forward-thinking approach and reiterated the World Bank’s ongoing support through technical assistance, financing, and capacity-building initiatives aimed at addressing these priorities.

Ferro reassured Professor Prasad of the bank’s commitment to the NDP and its continued partnership in Fiji’s development.