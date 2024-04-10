World Bank to help address Fiji's wastewater challenges

The World Bank is committed to providing financial support for the piloting of a small-scale sewerage treatment plant in Savusavu, which is a crucial step towards strengthening Fiji’s wastewater management infrastructure.

This initiative is part of the World Bank’s broader efforts to improve environmental sustainability and public health in the country.

World Bank’s Acting Country Manager, Suzy Yoon, states the World Bank is willing to look into other options to help the nation with its wastewater management problems.

Article continues after advertisement

“So, besides our analytic work, we are looking at providing some support directly, but irrespective of the limited financing, you know, once the demand is expressed, this is something that we can look at as we go forward into our next programming cycle.”

Yoon stresses that the World Bank is committed to helping Fiji improve its wastewater management systems, especially by providing funding for implementation and feasibility studies.

Water Authority Chief Executive, Dr Amit Chanan, believes the piloting of the sewerage treatment plant in Savusavu is expected to serve as a model for future wastewater management projects in Fiji, which will not only improve the quality of water resources but also contribute to the overall health and well-being of the communities.