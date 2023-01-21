Works underway to restore water supply

[File Photo]

The Water Authority of Fiji is working to restore water supply to certain areas in the Suva-Nausori corridor areas following the planned water shutdown at the Waila Water Treatment Plant last night.

According to WAF, due to the temporary shutdown from 5 pm to 8 pm, treatment and production of water supply were impacted due to the demands.

The Authority states that the team is working to normalize supply by refilling service reservoirs and valve operations in an effort to restore supply to elevated areas.

WAF is urging customers to contact 3346777 or short code 5777 for water carting assistance.