Workplace urged to support diabetic employees

People in workplaces are being urged to support colleagues living with diabetes as they navigate their recovery journey.

Global evidence shows that most diabetic patients are part of the working population, and stigma in the workplace continues to hinder their ability to manage the disease effectively.

Principal officer at Diabetes Fiji, Momtaz Akbar, says awareness campaigns are being strengthened to complement ongoing efforts by employers to create safer, more supportive environments for workers living with diabetes.

“It is the time to eliminate misconceptions, educate employers and foster environment where employee with diabetes can manage their condition without fear.”

Akbar adds that if this issue isn’t taken seriously, it can affect not only the well-being of employees but also their productivity and growth in the workplace.

Senior Medical Officer Dr Unaisi Veilawa says some employees feel pressured to hide their diabetes because of workplace stigma.

Diabetes isn’t just a medical condition; it’s a workplace reality. Creating inclusive environments helps protect employee well-being, strengthens productivity, and supports a healthier, more resilient workforce.

