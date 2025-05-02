Workplace safety lags behind

[File Photo]

Occupational health and safety in Fiji remains a growing concern, as outdated laws continue to leave workers exposed to risks in their workplaces.

The government is now reviewing the Occupational Health and Safety at Work Act, which has not been updated for years, despite serious concerns raised by unions and workers.

FTUC National Secretary Felix Anthony warns that stronger penalties must be introduced to hold employers accountable and to protect workers from dangerous conditions.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the mining industry in Fiji remains excluded from the Occupational Health and Safety at Work Act, despite its known dangers.

“We find that the enforcement of the Act itself is poor at this stage. Quite apart from that, we believe that the Act should provide a disincentive for employers to disregard the law. I think compliance is one big area.”

Anthony says the government must introduce tougher measures to punish employers who ignore their responsibilities.

Meanwhile, Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh says work is already underway to improve the Act.

“We are also going to step ahead and implement paperless inspections, which means an inspector can go to a workplace, carry out the inspection, and immediately send the report to headquarters.”

As the review of the Health and Safety Act continues, unions are urging the government not to delay any longer.

They say real change is needed not just on paper, but in enforcement, accountability, and protection for all workers, no matter the industry.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.