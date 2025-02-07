Working Group Meeting focuses on future plans

[ FilePhoto ]

The goals of the Pacific Islands Parliamentary Group, the future legal framework, the new organization’s internal structures, as well as the budget, resources, and partnerships, were discussed at the Working Group meeting in Tahiti.

The Working Group was established at the 4th PIPG Conference held in Palau last year, and is expected to report back on its recommendations to all 19 member Parliaments.

Speaker of the Parliament Filimone Jitoko and Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu also participated in the meeting.

Seruiratu states that the Working Group’s aim is to analyze options for the formal restructuring of the PIPG and decide on the way forward.

“Looking at the developments that are taking place and of course the geopolitics and the issues that confront us and there is a key role of Parliament in all these issues that confront us and we are here to look at the restructuring of the Pacific Islands Parliamentary Group.”

The Fijian Parliament will host the 5th PIPG Conference from August 25 to 29, 2025.