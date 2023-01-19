Work together, Vasu tells Provincial Council

Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu while addressing the Tailevu Provincial Council in Nausori this morning.

We must work together to help move the country forward.

This was the sentiments of Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu as he addressed the Tailevu Provincial Council in Nausori this morning.

Vasu, who was accompanied by Assistant Minister, Ratu Isikeli Tuiwalevu says the ministry is ready to assist the province uplift the lives of the people in a holistic way.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the Ministry, and the government in particular, is keen to see the economic prosperity of all provinces.

The Minister also acknowledged the support of the people of Tailevu to government officials serving within the province, in the past and present as well.