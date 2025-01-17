Work progresses on Keyasi Town development

[Source: Maciu Katamotu Nalumisa/ Facebook]

Work on the Keyasi New Town Development project is progressing well despite the challenges.

Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa and his Permanent Secretary Seema Sharma visited the site on Wednesday.

The consultant and contractor representatives briefed Nalumisa on the progress of the civil works at the site.

The representatives say torrential rain is one of the issues impacting work on the site.

However, they say that despite these challenges, bulk earthworks and installation of services, including stormwater, sewer, and fire hydrants along the proposed main access road, are almost complete.

Nalumisa says this project is important for the people of Nadroga/ Navosa and urged the consultant and contractor to adhere to the timely completion of the civil works.

As part of this development in Keyasi, there will be 27 commercial lots, four industrial lots, three open space lots, and civic sites for a market, carrier, bus stand, civic centre, open space, and service station.

The land will also be allocated for the National Fire Authority.

There will be dedicated spaces for the Water Authority of Fiji’s sewer treatment plant and Energy Fiji Limited’s electricity substation.