Women’s leadership in digital soars

Fiji has earned global recognition for promoting women’s leadership in technology.

The country received praise at the World Telecommunication Development Conference.

Director-General for Digital Government Transformation, Cybersecurity and Communications Tupou’tuah Baravilala states Fiji’s efforts in promoting women in ICT have positioned the nation as a regional leader.



She continues to raise Fiji’s profile internationally as a member of the Global ITU Network of Women Advisory Board, representing the Asia-Pacific region.

Baravilala adds that her appointment highlights Fiji’s growing authority in digital governance and reflects the country’s commitment to an inclusive, equitable and gender-responsive digital future nationally, regionally and globally.



