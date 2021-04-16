Women use traditional fishing practices

There is an increasing number of elderly women at the Nausori market who are using their traditional fishing practices and skills to earn a living.

Some of them are out at sea before sunrise to collect freshwater mussels, while others during dusk choose to catch prawns, crabs and mud lobsters

Vendor Mareta Raiyawa says the struggle of catching these freshwater species normally go unnoticed but for them, it’s their daily bread and butter.

“I have been selling mud lobsters here for seven years. It’s been a good business for my family and me. It helps with the expenses at home. The boys in the village and I sometimes work together to catch these. But I always use traps which is easier because I can’t move around a lot.”

Another Vendor 60-year-old Mereani Lilieta says has been selling prawns at the Nausori market since she was 19.

“I use flour as my bait to catch these prawns. I go out in the evenings most of the time. It keeps me active and helps put food on my table. I am also able to do hire purchase just by selling here.

The majority of these women are from the Rewa and Tailevu areas. They have become breadwinners over the years and have been vendors all their lives.